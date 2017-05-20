TRAVEL

Buc-ee's is not Texas' top-rated gas station

Learn why Buc-ee's is Texas traveler's best friend.

Buc-ee's is Texas' favorite gas station restroom, right? In the words of Lee Corso, not so fast.

According to a poll by gasbuddy.com, QuikTrip is actually number one.

Tulsa-based QuikTrip secured the top seat in nine states, including Texas, the most out of any other brands. Chevron came in second leading in five states on the West Coast, followed by Sheetz and Wawa each topping the list in four states.

RELATED: 10 ways Buc-ee's is a Texas traveler's friend

Buc-ee's was awarded the title of Cleanest Restrooms in America 2012, but that wasn't enough to sway the pollsters. They obviously haven't tried the beaver nuggets.
