TRAFFIC

Wreck kills teen and critically injures his brother on Hwy 249

EMBED </>More Videos

Wreck kills teen and causes crash on Hwy 249 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 15-year-old is dead and his 17-year-old brother is in the hospital after a crash on Highway 249 near Sam Houston Tollway overnight.

The crash was reported just at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the driver of a Nissan was traveling at a high rate of speed on the southbound highway. The vehicle lost control hitting a highway sign and a guardrail on an exit ramp.

The person sitting in the front passenger seat died at the scene. The driver was sent to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the wreckage caused another crash when drivers tried to avoid the scene. No one was hurt in that wreck.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficcar crashteen killedHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Street sweeper hit by car overnight on Southwest Fwy.
288 SB reopens after car fire
Study: July 4 is deadliest day of the year to drive
CITGO Freedom Over Texas: Street closures and detours
More Traffic
Top Stories
Shots fired in Sugar Land Town Square
Fire truck collides with van on the way to house fire
Human remains found in search for missing PA men
Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston
Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll
Chick-fil-A flooded with animal rights protesters
Amazing gourmet breakfast sandwiches you've gotta try
Show More
Contractor stuck inside ATM room
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
2 chases net 5 suspects in different parts of Houston
Street sweeper hit by car overnight on Southwest Fwy.
More News
Top Video
Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston
Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll
Chick-fil-A flooded with animal rights protesters
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
More Video