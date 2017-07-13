A 15-year-old is dead and his 17-year-old brother is in the hospital after a crash on Highway 249 near Sam Houston Tollway overnight.The crash was reported just at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday.Police said the driver of a Nissan was traveling at a high rate of speed on the southbound highway. The vehicle lost control hitting a highway sign and a guardrail on an exit ramp.The person sitting in the front passenger seat died at the scene. The driver was sent to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition.Police said the wreckage caused another crash when drivers tried to avoid the scene. No one was hurt in that wreck.