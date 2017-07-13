TRAFFIC

Wreck kills teen and causes separate crash on Hwy 249 near Beltway 8

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 15-year-old is dead and another person injured after a crash on Highway 249 near Sam Houston Tollway overnight.

The crash was reported just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the driver of a Nissan lost control on the southbound highway, hitting a guardrail.

One person died at the scene, while an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Police said the wreckage caused another crash when drivers tried to avoid the scene. No one was hurt in that wreck.

The condition of the second teen was not immediately disclosed.
