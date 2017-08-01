TRAFFIC

Woman dies after crash with 18-wheeler in Humble

Investigators said the woman died after she slammed into the side of the 18-wheeler.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a woman was killed when she slammed her car into the side of an 18-wheeler in Humble this afternoon.

Humble police told Eyewitness News the big rig was traveling northbound on South Houston Avenue around 2:02 p.m. when the crash happened.

Investigators said the 18-wheeler was trying to make a left turn into Lawler's, a dessert business in the area, when the woman struck the truck.

The woman was traveling southbound on South Houston Avenue when her car crashed into the side of the truck.

From our view via SkyEye13, this was a very violent crash. There is a large field of twisted metal and shattered glass at the scene of the accident.

The name of the victim has not been released to the media.

