TRAFFIC

Sections of I-45 to be closed over the weekend

EMBED </>More News Videos

Parts of I-45, US-290, and SH-288 will be closed over the weekend. (KTRK)

We have several significant closures this weekend:

  • I-45 NB from Nasa Pkwy to Scarsdale, two lanes closed, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

  • I-45 SB TOTAL CLOSURE from FM-518 to FM-517, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.


  • US-290 EB TOTAL CLOSURE from FM-529 to BW-8, Fri 9 p.m. - Sat 10 p.m.

  • SH-288 NB TOTAL CLOSURE at BW-8, Sat 8 p.m. - Sun 10 a.m.


Starting May 5 at 9 p.m., TxDOT will close the southbound lanes of IH-45 from FM 518 to FM 517 to switch traffic lanes to facilitate the reconstruction of IH-45.

In addition, northbound lanes on IH-45 from NASA Bypass to Scarsdale are scheduled for intermittent closures throughout the weekend to stripe the new highway. If all goes as planned, lanes are expected to reopen 5 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficroad closuretraffic delayHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
Project aims to make it easier to travel in Galleria area
TX Senate votes to eliminate vehicle safety inspections
Travel from Houston to Dallas in a vacuum tube
More Traffic
Top Stories
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Student gives Air Jordan Sneakers to bullied classmate
Rockets drop Game 3 to the Spurs
Former Conroe HS football player charged with murder
Texas companies bid to build $20M border wall
Speeding cars crash into homes in Stafford
Family claims deputies responsible for man's death
Show More
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
The Subway teen murder case: A timeline
iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing people's minds
Voter's Guide: May municipal elections tomorrow
Hubble takes you where no one has gone before
More News
Top Video
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Teacher in chicken suit makes good on bet
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
Hubble takes you where no one has gone before
More Video