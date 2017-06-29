Westheimer reopened after crash involving Houston PD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Westheimer Road just west of Beltway 8 is reopen to traffic Thursday morning after a crash involving a Houston police vehicle.
The crash happened in the 11500 block of Westheimer near Royal Oaks at about 2:30 a.m.
A police sport-utility vehicle was stopped at a light on westbound Westheimer when a pickup from behind approached the intersection at a high rate of speed.
The pickup swerved to avoid a crash but struck another car stopped at the intersection and then hit the police SUV.
Two officers in the SUV were treated at the scene. A driver in the other car was not hurt.
The pickup driver was not hurt but is being investigated for DUI.
The incident caused a traffic blockage in both directions of Westheimer. It was since reopened to motorists.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff