Westheimer reopened after crash involving Houston PD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Westheimer Road just west of Beltway 8 is reopen to traffic Thursday morning after a crash involving a Houston police vehicle.

The crash happened in the 11500 block of Westheimer near Royal Oaks at about 2:30 a.m.

A police sport-utility vehicle was stopped at a light on westbound Westheimer when a pickup from behind approached the intersection at a high rate of speed.

The pickup swerved to avoid a crash but struck another car stopped at the intersection and then hit the police SUV.

Two officers in the SUV were treated at the scene. A driver in the other car was not hurt.

The pickup driver was not hurt but is being investigated for DUI.

The incident caused a traffic blockage in both directions of Westheimer. It was since reopened to motorists.

