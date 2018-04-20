TRAFFIC

18-wheeler erupts into flames, shuts down I-45 in both directions at West Road

Seven vehicles were involved in a fiery wreck that led to an 18-wheeler bursting into flames. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An 18-wheeler burst into flames Friday morning on I-45 between West road and West Mount Houston, shutting down the freeway in both directions. Houston police say seven vehicles were involved. The truck driver suffered minor injuries, and police say there were no serious injuries due to the wreck.

The southbound lanes of I-45 will be shut down for 'the foreseeable future' during clean up and road repairs, authorities say.

Houston Transtar cameras captured the moment the semi exploded in front of drivers.

ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog says that smoke from the fire was blowing into neighborhoods west of the freeway near Highway 249.

