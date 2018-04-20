HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --An 18-wheeler burst into flames Friday morning on I-45 between West road and West Mount Houston, shutting down the freeway in both directions. Houston police say seven vehicles were involved. The truck driver suffered minor injuries, and police say there were no serious injuries due to the wreck.
The southbound lanes of I-45 will be shut down for 'the foreseeable future' during clean up and road repairs, authorities say.
Houston Transtar cameras captured the moment the semi exploded in front of drivers.
HOV lane is also shut down on I-45 at West Road @abc13houston https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S pic.twitter.com/paHSgTgvIV— Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) April 20, 2018
ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog says that smoke from the fire was blowing into neighborhoods west of the freeway near Highway 249.
A large vehicle fire is blocking ALL lanes of I-45 in north Houston. The thick black smoke is blowing into the neighborhoods west of the freeway near 249. pic.twitter.com/UaNqr5EglF— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) April 20, 2018
