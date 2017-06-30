Video shows Houston pothole popping cars' tires

We see potholes all the time in Houston, but we rarely see them actually destroying tires. This time it was caught on camera.The video has the sound of not one, but two cars having their tires ripped to shreds by the pothole at Dixie Farm Road and Beamer.A driver shot that video and took pictures after his own car had its tires popped by the pot hole.After the post made it to Facebook, Precinct 1 sent a crew to take a look.ABC13 caught up with a repair crew as it was patching trouble spots on Dixie Farm Road. The crew says a permanent fix to the tire destroyer is on the way.