It's the Astros home opener today, and that means lots of excitement and lots of crowds downtown.We've got some tips to help you get through traffic and find parking.Crawford between Texas and Congress will be blocked off from 9 a.m. until midnight.If you plan on driving, you can find the cheapest spots by checking outIt shows you open garages and lots, hours, where the entrance is, and how much it costs to park.Also, be sure to download the ParkHouston Mobile app. It allows you to pay for metered parking with the click of a button - no cash needed.Here's a pro tip - it's going to be cheaper to park farther away from Minute Maid, but you can hop onto the Greenlink downtown circulator for free. The Green and Orange Routes run every 10 minutes, right by Minute Maid Park, near Crawford and Texas.Remember to read all the signs before you park. There are some restrictions on weekdays, including three-hour time limits in some areas. On-street parking is free after 6 p.m.If you want to avoid expensive parking, and downtown street closures, take advantage of METRO Rail.It's just $1.25 each way, and you can pay at the rail stations or on your phone using the Q-mobile app.METRO is also offering a special parking rate of just $3 per car at the Fannin South Station. Take the red line to the central station and transfer to the green or purple line.If you're riding the Green or Purple line, get off at the Convention District stop.Minute Maid is just a quick 5-minute walk away.One of B-cycle's newest stations at Crawford Island is located just four blocks away from the stadium. There are 15 B-Cycle stations in downtown Houston.Two restaurants are offering complimentary shuttle service to the game.The Original Ninfa's on Navigation provides continuous service from the restaurant to Minute Maid, starting one hour before the game, and continuing one hour after. Just show your Ninfa's receipt.B&B Butcher's Mercedes Benz sprinter van named "Rare Force One" is also available to give diners a ride to any Astros game.It holds 15 people and has built in Wi-Fi, but you have to reserve in advance. Call 713.862.1814.