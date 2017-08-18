TRAFFIC

Total closure of Westpark Tollway

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready for several major closures over the weekend, including a total closure of the westbound lanes of the Westpark Tollway.
Westpark Tollway:

Total closure westbound from Post Oak to FM-1464

Saturday 6 a.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Alternate route: Westheimer

US-59:

Total closure northbound and southbound from Bamore to SH-36 in Rosenberg

Nightly, northbound 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday

Nightly, Southbound 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Saturday

Alternate route: Highway 90 Alternate
610 South Loop:

Total closure westbound from Scott to Almeda

Through Saturday 10AM

Alternate: Bellfort
290 Eastbound Ramp to 610:

Total closure of inbound ramp

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Sunday

Alternate: I-10 direct connector

