Total closure of Westpark Tollway

Get ready for several major closures over the weekend, including a total closure of the westbound lanes of the Westpark Tollway.Total closure westbound from Post Oak to FM-1464Saturday 6 a.m. to Monday 5 a.m.: WestheimerTotal closure northbound and southbound from Bamore to SH-36 in RosenbergNightly, northbound 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through SundayNightly, Southbound 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Saturday: Highway 90 AlternateTotal closure westbound from Scott to AlmedaThrough Saturday 10AM: BellfortTotal closure of inbound rampNightly, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Sunday: I-10 direct connector