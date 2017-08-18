Total closure of Westpark Tollway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Get ready for several major closures over the weekend, including a total closure of the westbound lanes of the Westpark Tollway.
Westpark Tollway:
Total closure westbound from Post Oak to FM-1464
Saturday 6 a.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
Alternate route: Westheimer
US-59:
Total closure northbound and southbound from Bamore to SH-36 in Rosenberg
Nightly, northbound 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday
Nightly, Southbound 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Saturday
Alternate route: Highway 90 Alternate
610 South Loop:
Total closure westbound from Scott to Almeda
Through Saturday 10AM
Alternate: Bellfort
290 Eastbound Ramp to 610:
Total closure of inbound ramp
Nightly, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Sunday
Alternate: I-10 direct connector
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff