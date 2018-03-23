TRAFFIC

Three major highway closures set for weekend; what to know before hitting roads

EMBED </>More Videos

Three major highway closures set for weekend, plan ahead (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Headed out this weekend? No worries, Eyewitness News has everything you need to know about road closures this weekend.

FM 1314 to FM 1960
In preparation for total closure of the US-59 southbound bridge at the San Jacinto River, the southbound lanes from FM-1314 to FM-1960 will be blocked off starting Saturday at 2 a.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

I-10 Katy Freeway
TxDOT will block four lanes of Katy Freeway starting from the Harris-Fort Bend County line to SH-99 in Katy. The road closure will begin nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

I-45 Gulf Freeway
The northbound frontage road from FM 518 to NASA Road will be completely closed starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday, March 23 until 5:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31.

I-45 North Freeway
North Freeway at FM-1375 in Walker County will be blocked off from 8:00 p.m. Saturday until 12:00 p.m. Sunday. TxDOT is placing concrete on the bridge deck for the new FM-1374 bridge overpass. This project will be a part of a larger project to reconstruct seven miles of the freeway in order to decrease congestion. I-45 will be reconstructed to pass over local roads in order to increase safety and eliminate possible damage caused by over-height loads.

US-290
Starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, all eastbound lanes at 43rd Street will be blocked.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficroad closureconstructionroad repairCypressHoustonLeague CityKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Several closures scheduled as work on US-59 continues
Wild chase sparked by newlywed allegedly threatening wife
Bridge closure could make Houston traffic even worse
Wreck pushes barrier into N. Freeway HOV lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
'Casual cop' called to wild chase with no time to change
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
Chemical company and owner indicted for allegedly polluting bayou
2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Spring area
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph
Show More
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Next big storm arrives the middle of next week with heavy rain
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Former Schlitterbahn executive charged in 2016 death of boy on slide
Babysitter arrested after 3-year-old found alone on sidewalk in Atascocita
More News
Top Video
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
More Video