Headed out this weekend? No worries, Eyewitness News has everything you need to know about road closures this weekend.In preparation for total closure of the US-59 southbound bridge at the San Jacinto River, the southbound lanes from FM-1314 to FM-1960 will be blocked off starting Saturday at 2 a.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.TxDOT will block four lanes of Katy Freeway starting from the Harris-Fort Bend County line to SH-99 in Katy. The road closure will begin nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.The northbound frontage road from FM 518 to NASA Road will be completely closed starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday, March 23 until 5:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31.North Freeway at FM-1375 in Walker County will be blocked off from 8:00 p.m. Saturday until 12:00 p.m. Sunday. TxDOT is placing concrete on the bridge deck for the new FM-1374 bridge overpass. This project will be a part of a larger project to reconstruct seven miles of the freeway in order to decrease congestion. I-45 will be reconstructed to pass over local roads in order to increase safety and eliminate possible damage caused by over-height loads.Starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, all eastbound lanes at 43rd Street will be blocked.