HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Headed out this weekend? No worries, Eyewitness News has everything you need to know about road closures this weekend.
FM 1314 to FM 1960
In preparation for total closure of the US-59 southbound bridge at the San Jacinto River, the southbound lanes from FM-1314 to FM-1960 will be blocked off starting Saturday at 2 a.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
I-10 Katy Freeway
TxDOT will block four lanes of Katy Freeway starting from the Harris-Fort Bend County line to SH-99 in Katy. The road closure will begin nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
I-45 Gulf Freeway
The northbound frontage road from FM 518 to NASA Road will be completely closed starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday, March 23 until 5:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31.
I-45 North Freeway
North Freeway at FM-1375 in Walker County will be blocked off from 8:00 p.m. Saturday until 12:00 p.m. Sunday. TxDOT is placing concrete on the bridge deck for the new FM-1374 bridge overpass. This project will be a part of a larger project to reconstruct seven miles of the freeway in order to decrease congestion. I-45 will be reconstructed to pass over local roads in order to increase safety and eliminate possible damage caused by over-height loads.
US-290
Starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, all eastbound lanes at 43rd Street will be blocked.