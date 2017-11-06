TRAFFIC

Expect major construction delays on Gulf Freeway

Major construction delays expected on Gulf Freeway (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A major change has come to the Gulf Freeway, and it could have you detouring for weeks. Over the weekend, constructions crews worked on I-45 northbound, blocking off lanes between Telephone Road and the I-69 interchange. Two lanes are open to traffic, and two lanes are closed.

On Thursday morning at 5 a.m. another lane will open, for a total of three driving lanes.

One lane will continue to be blocked off until December 1st.
The closures will allow TxDOT to install a large concrete barrier and finish construction of the St. Joseph/Pease two-lane exit ramp. It's all part of a more than $30 million project to remodel the I-45/I-69 interchange into downtown Houston, which is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2019.
