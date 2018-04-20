TRAFFIC

Some details released for Barbara Bush's funeral

EMBED </>More Videos

The public can pay their respects to Barbara Bush starting at noon on Friday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some details for former First Lady Barbara Bush's private funeral Saturday have been announced

Speaking at the service are Barbara's son Jeb Bush, her personal friend Susan Baker, and author/historian Jon Meacham.

The full program of the funeral will be released on Saturday morning.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at St. Martin's Church. The former first lady often said she preferred to have a simple service.

The private service will be held for 1,500 guests, including several former presidents and first ladies.

Mrs. Bush will be buried later in the day behind her husband's presidential library at Texas A&M University in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, is buried. She died of leukemia in 1953.

Expect heavy traffic delays and plan ahead to find alternate routes.

SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic delaytrafficbarbara bushHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT waives $1.3B in late fees
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
More Traffic
Top Stories
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Show More
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Southwest sends $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Free spay and neuter clinic needs volunteers Saturday in Alief
Texas A&M students honored to be part of service for Barbara Bush
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News