TRAFFIC

Road debris causes flat tires on 19 vehicles on US 59

A large piece of metal debris causes 19 vehicles to get flat tires on US 59. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nineteen vehicles were forced to pull over this morning because of an issue with road debris.

The issue is on US-59 southbound at 288. This is heading into downtown.

A large piece of scrap metal caused the vehicles to get flat tires.

TxDOT has been called to help remove the metal from the roadway.

All lanes of the Southwest Freeway have been cleared but traffic is still moving slowly in that area.

Eyewitness News Foti Kallergis is live along US 59 with live updates on road conditions on ABC13.

