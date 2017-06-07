TRAFFIC

Emergency ramp repair causes slowdown during rush hour on Loop at SW Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two left lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway connector ramp to I-610 W. Loop northbound have reopened after an emergency repair. The lanes reopened just after 7:30 p.m.

Drivers traveling from the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-610 West Loop northbound were impacted by the repair.

Crews will return to the location at a later date for a full-depth repair to permanently address roadway deficiencies at this location.

Live traffic map
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
trafficfreewayconstructionHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Crews patch up giant hole on Highway 225
Road work begins on 288 through Brazoria and Harris counties
What big rig drivers want freeway drivers to know
Flying truck tire causes deadly crash in downtown
More Traffic
Top Stories
Dallas Keuchel scratched from game due to illness
What we know about man, deputy in Denny's fight
Chef and girlfriend accused of disturbing sex assault
Family upset after memorial marker thrown away
Sugar Land engineer among NASA's new astronauts
Protesters demand justice in deadly Denny's fight case
More than 100 Harris County inmates to be released
Show More
Video released from armed robbery at pawn shop
Al Green to start impeachment process against Trump
Comey to Congress: Trump told him 'I need loyalty'
Man arrested after racially-charged fight at Starbucks
Student with autism banned from graduation for social media posts
More News
Photos
Act of kindness towards blind Cubs fan goes viral
PHOTOS: Aftermath of 'terror incidents' in London
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
More Photos