Two left lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway connector ramp to I-610 W. Loop northbound have reopened after an emergency repair. The lanes reopened just after 7:30 p.m.Drivers traveling from the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-610 West Loop northbound were impacted by the repair.Crews will return to the location at a later date for a full-depth repair to permanently address roadway deficiencies at this location.