HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A major construction project is underway on Post Oak Boulevard to make it easier to travel through the Galleria area and Uptown District.
The Uptown District, METRO, and TxDOT are adding two dedicated bus lanes, one in each direction, along Post Oak, between 610 and Richmond.
There will be six car lanes, the same amount that exists now, and dedicated left turn lanes at intersections with stoplights.
The project targets not only shoppers and visitors, but also the 80,000 employees who work in the area.
The new bus lanes connect the boulevard with the 290 and I-10 HOV lanes, giving daily commuters to the Galleria area access to park-and-ride lots.
The project also widens the sidewalks to 12 feet and adds seven rows of trees for shade to make the area more pedestrian-friendly.
The total project cost is almost $200 million. The project broke ground in July of 2016, and it's expected to be finished by December of 2018.
You can read more about the project on the theboulevardproject.com.
