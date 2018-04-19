If you've incurred a late fee on toll road charges, there is some good news coming your way.The Texas Department of Transportation is set to waive nearly $1.3 billion in late fines and fees associated with unpaid toll transactions prior to March 1, 2018."In the coming weeks customers will only see the new late fee of $4 per statement on their statement after 30 days of nonpayment," TxDOT said.However, don't expect to see any toll charges waived.TxDOT says customers are still required to pay any remaining toll charges.