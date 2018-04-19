TRAFFIC

Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT to waive over $1 billion in toll road fees and fines

EMBED </>More Videos

TxDOT to forgive $1.3 billion in unpaid toll fees and fines. (KTRK)

If you've incurred a late fee on toll road charges, there is some good news coming your way.

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to waive nearly $1.3 billion in late fines and fees associated with unpaid toll transactions prior to March 1, 2018.

"In the coming weeks customers will only see the new late fee of $4 per statement on their statement after 30 days of nonpayment," TxDOT said.

However, don't expect to see any toll charges waived.

TxDOT says customers are still required to pay any remaining toll charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictoll boothtoll roadtexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
HPD reveal security measures for Barbara Bush's public viewing
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
Distracted driving could cause spike in insurance premiums
TxDOT warns drivers after spike in deaths in roadwork zones
More Traffic
Top Stories
HPD reveal security measures for Barbara Bush's public viewing
Public invited to honor Barbara Bush at Houston City Hall
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
Multiple victims file lawsuit in Dr. Larry Nassar case
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for religious attack on Muslim woman
Police commissioner says he "failed" after Starbucks arrests
Show More
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell their story
First Saudi cinema opens with popcorn and 'Black Panther'
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Minnesota prosecutor won't file charges in Prince's death
Klein ISD student accused of taking upskirt photo of teacher
More News