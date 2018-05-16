TRAFFIC

Overturned propane tanker shuts down Hwy 59 in both directions in Beasley

Rollover accident in Beasley shuts down Hwy 59 at 1st Street in both directions (KTRK)

BEASLEY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is working a rollover accident involving a propane tanker on Highway 59 in Beasley, about 15 minutes south of Rosenberg.


The overturned tanker has the freeway shut down in both directions at Isleib.

If you're headed in that direction, expect delays.

The sheriff's office says the northbound and southbound lanes and frontage roads will be at a standstill until further notice. Traffic will also not be diverted.

