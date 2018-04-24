TRAFFIC

Repairs and closures coming to El Dorado near Gulf Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

You can expect big delays next week off El Dorado near the Gulf Freeway. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can expect some big delays off El Dorado near the Gulf Freeway starting next week.

City of Houston Public Works crews are making repairs to deteriorated portions of El Dorado.

Drivers have long complained about crumbling concrete, and a bumpy ride to the freeway.

Repair work will begin on Monday on El Dorado, between El Camino Real and Torry Pines.

At least one lane will be closed at all times until the project is finished, sometime in July, weather permitting.

If you are looking for an alternate route to the freeway, use Bay Area Boulevard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficconstructionroad repairClear LakeWebsterHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Construction on Bissonnet nears completion in Upper Kirby
IT'S GONE! Southmore bridge over Highway 288 comes down
BRIDGE DEMO: Get ready for serious construction on 288
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
More Traffic
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues
George HW Bush's week, from grief to illness
Houston showing support for President Bush after latest health issue
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
20-year-old charged in deadly drunk driving crash due in court
Police want help to find missing 9-year-old boy
Show More
'American Idol' top 10 revealed
Rockets score 50 points in 3rd quarter, crush Wolves
WATCH OUT! Goose attacks high school golfer
Barbara Bush has fun in last literacy push before passing
Timeline of Facebook Live shooting victim's recovery
More News