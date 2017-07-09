Multi-vehicle crash on US-290 outbound

A man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a five vehicle accident on US-290 outbound at Beltway 8 early Sunday morning. Three others were taken by ambulance.The Northwest Freeway outbound was shut down for hours as a result of the accident.Timothy Hernandez says he and his wife were driving down 290 at around 3 a.m. when he saw a black SUV about to hit them. Hernandez moved over to let the vehicle pass, when the SUV sideswiped his car. They saw the SUV then drive into the wall.They went to check on the driver of the SUV, when it was hit by another car. The driver of the SUV was out of his vehicle and also hit by the car."As we walked over to black SUV to check on driver - that man got out of his car, went behind it and was hit by another car," said Hernandez.He says at least two other cars crashed into each other and a couple of motorcycles also crashed.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the crash was possibly caused by a drunk driver.