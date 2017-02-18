Man walking on Gulf Freeway fatally struck

All southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway are shutdown at Bellfort due to a fatal crash.Officers say police received calls early Saturday morning about a man walking on the highway. Officers were called to the scene to assist in getting him off the highway.He was then hit by a car and killed. The driver of the car stopped. Officers are already on scene responding to the man walking along the highway. The incident happened at 2 am. We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates.HPD says the man was trying to commit suicide when he was hit.