TRAFFIC

Man walking on Gulf Freeway fatally struck

A man walking on the highway was struck by a vehicle.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
All southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway are shutdown at Bellfort due to a fatal crash.

Officers say police received calls early Saturday morning about a man walking on the highway. Officers were called to the scene to assist in getting him off the highway.

He was then hit by a car and killed. The driver of the car stopped. Officers are already on scene responding to the man walking along the highway. The incident happened at 2 am. We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates.

HPD says the man was trying to commit suicide when he was hit.
