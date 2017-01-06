Traffic is backed up on the east side, after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of the Fred Hartman Bridge.Harris County deputies tell us that a man on the bridge was hit and killed Friday morning.There is no word on why he was walking on the bridge.The northbound lanes have been blocked off and its expected to be closed for several hours.Katherine Whaley said you can use Beltway 8 or the Lynchburg as an alternate to get around the crash.We do not yet have details on how the wreck happened, or whether there are any injuries.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.