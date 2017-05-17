A man was killed after a tire flew off a car and smashed through a vehicle's windshield on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, according to authorities.A white Cadillac was traveling northbound on the 14 Freeway just before Newhall Avenue when the California Highway Patrol said the front driver's side tire came off at about 2:35 p.m.The tire flew over the freeway median into the southbound lanes and smashed through the windshield of a black Hyundai, officials said. The male driver of the Hyundai was killed, according to police.Multiple lanes were closed on southbound 14 Freeway while detectives investigated the scene but all lanes later reopened.The male driver of the Cadillac remained at the scene, authorities said. The cause of the tire falling of the vehicle remained under investigation.