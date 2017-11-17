TRAFFIC

Major highway closures set for this weekend, plan ahead

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Katherine Whaley warning drivers about weekend road closures. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Watch for two major construction closures near the US-290, I-10 and 610 interchange this weekend, along with a major traffic switch on SH-288.

610 North Loop westbound ramp to 290

Friday 9 p.m. through Monday 5 a.m.

Alternate route is continue on 610 West Loop, exit and U-turn at Memorial.


I-10 Eastbound ramps to 610 West Loop and the Katy Freeway ramps to 610 northbound & southbound

The ramps will close nightly starting Friday at 9 p.m. through 9 a.m. Sunday.

An alternate route is taking the I-10 exit and u-turning at Washington to approach the interchange from the westbound lanes.

288 Southbound and Yellowstone at the 610 South Loop

Friday 9 p.m. through Saturday 6 p.m.

Traffic will be forced to exit onto 610 to Fannin, or use Almeda or Scott street.

This is to allow for a major traffic switch that will force drivers to use the two brand new toll lanes, starting Saturday at 6 p.m.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficroad closureweekend guidetoll roadhighways
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
11 weird things that happen on Houston highways
Oil tanker fire slowing traffic on I-10 W at Grand Parkway
5 things making it tough for drivers this weekend
US-290 ramp closure will detour drivers for a week
More Traffic
Top Stories
Argument between brothers ends in murder-suicide
Pickup driver with 'F-TRUMP' sticker released from jail
Near record highs possible Friday and Saturday
Driver trapped after hit-and-run crash on Westpark
IT'S BACK: Cleburne Cafeteria to reopen today
Warehouse sale just in time for Thanksgiving
HE'S THE MVP! Astros' Jose Altuve wins AL MVP award
Fans and players react to Altuve's AL MVP award
Show More
UNFRIEND DAY: Time to purge your Facebook friends list
Smarter security cameras in development at UH
Cheap vs. expensive wine - Can you taste the difference?
Stealing from God: Houston church reeling after burglary
'Zoo Lights' shine with Christmas cheer this weekend
More News
Top Video
Vehicle full of dogs involved in crash in San Francisco
Warehouse sale just in time for Thanksgiving
Tejas Chocolate and BBQ serves up a match made in heaven
TURKEY TIME: Begin thawing your birds for Thanksgiving
More Video