Major highway closures set for this weekend, plan ahead

Watch for two major construction closures near the US-290, I-10 and 610 interchange this weekend, along with a major traffic switch on SH-288.Friday 9 p.m. through Monday 5 a.m.Alternate route is continue on 610 West Loop, exit and U-turn at Memorial.The ramps will close nightly starting Friday at 9 p.m. through 9 a.m. Sunday.An alternate route is taking the I-10 exit and u-turning at Washington to approach the interchange from the westbound lanes.Friday 9 p.m. through Saturday 6 p.m.Traffic will be forced to exit onto 610 to Fannin, or use Almeda or Scott street.This is to allow for a major traffic switch that will force drivers to use the two brand new toll lanes, starting Saturday at 6 p.m.