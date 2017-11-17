TRAFFIC

Major traffic change this weekend for drivers on Hwy 288

A major traffic switch on SH-288 will start this weekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready for a major traffic switch on SH-288 this weekend.

Contractors will be moving traffic onto new southbound toll lanes.

Beginning on Saturday at 6 p.m., all southbound traffic will be moved onto two brand-new toll lanes, between Yellowstone and 610.

Two right lanes will remain open for traffic merging onto 610.

The closure will allow crews to build direct connector ramps.

This configuration will remain in place until the project is finished in 2019. Drivers will see the toll banks, but no one will be charged this weekend.

To prepare for the switch, all 288 southbound lanes will be shut down between Yellowstone and the 610 South Loop.

Traffic will be forced to exit onto 610 to Fannin. As an alternate route, drivers can use Almeda or Scott Street.

After Thanksgiving, contractors will create a similar configuration on the northbound lanes of 288.

