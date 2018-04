The Southmore bridge over Highway 288 came down Saturday morning.Crews from contractor Blue Ridge Transportation Group and TxDOT used giant excavators to weaken the bridge at six strategic points.Highway 288 mainlanes and feeder at Southmore will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic can detour to Almeda or Scott Street.A new Southmore bridge is being constructed over SH-288. It is expected to open sometime in 2019.