HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We are looking into the future, at road construction affecting the Houston area in 2018.
In just a couple of years, TxDOT will embark on a massive effort to remodel the downtown freeway system.
2018 will be a year of more extensive planning for the project, which will move I-45 onto the opposite side of downtown Houston, running parallel to US-59, right by Minute Maid Park.
The plans even call for putting a portion of the freeway below ground level, which could affect the Astros game parking that currently exists underneath US-59.
"We have begun conversations, looking about access to Minute Maid (Park). We are excited about this area. We believe that the folks at the Astros are as well. We will work closely with those folks to address parking issues and access," said Quincy Allen, TxDOT District Engineer.
The plans will also impact several properties between Chartres and St. Emmanuel, including the Lofts at the Ballpark, in order to build the wider freeway.
2018 is a year of more extensive planning for this project, construction won't begin until late 2019 or 2020.
