HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Long lines and gridlock at METRO park and ride facilities have greeted Astros fans trying to make their way downtown, and some fans still stuck in line may not make it to the parade route.
Aerial footage from NRG Park shows what appears to be hundreds if not thousands of fans wrapped down the block and around the stadium. One viewer said she has been waiting in line at NRG for more than three hours.
A rider at the Northwest Park & Ride sent in footage showing long lines at that facility, too.
Riders at some stations closer to downtown say that most trains passing through are already full with riders from stations up the line.
Ahead of the parade, METRO announced that it would offer free bus and rail service into downtown. On Friday afternoon, the agency introduced service limitations in an attempt to streamline operations and also introduced additional shuttles.
"We are continually working to get as many buses out as possible and getting patrons to their destinations," METRO public information officer Laura Whitley told ABC13. "We understand this event is important to the community which is why we offered free service the entire day. We certainly apologize for any inconvenience. However, we are faced with same gridlock traffic conditions other vehicles are facing. We appreciate everyone's understanding and patience,"
Because of the high temperatures and humidity, the Houston Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross are handing out water to fans waiting in line at NRG Park.
CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!