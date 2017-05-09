TRAFFIC

Firefighters rescue trapped driver after 4-car crash on Airline

Katherine Whaley has the latest on a violent crash on Airline near West Road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're hoping to learn more about a serious 4-vehicle crash on Airline near West Road.

The crash happened around 6 a.m., and SkyEye rushed to the scene to get us a firsthand look at the damage.



At least one person was trapped inside a vehicle, but we watched as firefighters pulled the man out and placed him inside an ambulance.

A second crash victim was placed in the back of another ambulance. That victim appeared to be a young male in his late teens or early 20s.

RAW VIDEO: Trapped driver pulled from crashed vehicle
SkyEye was there the moment a trapped driver was pulled from a vehicle on Airline near West Road.



We do not know how the crash happened or the conditions of the other people involved in the crash.


Airline Road was completely shut down just south of West Road as police reconstructed the accident scene.

RAW VIDEO: Second victim taken to the ambulance
Video from SkyEye shows a second victim taken on a gurney to the ambulance.


In addition to the crashed vehicles, there was also a lot of paper and debris strewn across the roadway that crews were working to clean up.

