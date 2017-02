Drivers were experiencing some big delays after a SUV fire shut down lanes early Monday morning in northeast Houston.Eyewitness News video from Daniel of Autos-R-Us shows a Ford Expedition on fire after it slammed into a wall on 610 North Loop at Wayside.All eastbound lanes were shut down, but have since reopened.ABC13's Katherine Whaley recommends using Wayside or Calvacade St. if you want to avoid any traffic in the area.