East Loop reopens after flipped propane tank

Heavy truck/ hazmat incident on IH 610 E. Loop SB ramp to SH 225 EB still working. Crews offloading propane from overturned truck. 1-2 hrs. pic.twitter.com/2jbfRp8evO — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) July 16, 2017

It took hours to clear an overturned 18-wheeler that was full of propane on the East Loop.TxDOT said crews were working to remove the truck which closed the southbound lanes of 610, where the exit ramp turns into Highway 225.Firefighters have been dealing with this dangerous situation for hours after the driver somehow lost control of the truck earlier this morning.The truck had just been filled with liquid propane when the crash happened, but Hazmat and fire crews determined there wasn't a leak.After working to cool down the overturned vehicle for several hours, crews are now transferring the liquid propane into another truck.Firefighters described the situation as "unstable," and expressed concern that rapidly rising temperatures could set off a possible explosion.Earlier, firefighters told reporter Pooja Lodhia that the asphalt and air around the truck are heating up, and that could cause the tank to rupture.A tarp-like material was placed over the 18-wheeler and firefighters began hosing down the vehicle and the freeway around it.Officials cleared police and our news crew off the ramp as a safety precaution.From our crew's vantage point on Highway 225, we could see firefighters working cautiously to bring this situation to a close.