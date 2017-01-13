Several people are expected to be okay after a crash between a pickup and a dump truck in southeast Houston.The crash shut down Mykawa at Madden, just north of Orem just before 7am.Investigators told Eyewitness News that two people inside the mangled white pickup were being checked out at a nearby hospital.It is not immediately clear who was at fault for the crash.A third vehicle found at the scene became stuck in the ditch while trying to swerve out of the way.This is the same ditch where the heavily-damaged pickup truck was seen by SkyEye earlier this morning.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.