TRAFFIC

Dump truck involved in violent crash with pickup in SE Houston
EMBED </>More News Videos

Video from SkyEye shows the scene of a serious wreck with a dump truck on Mykawa at Madden (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Several people are expected to be okay after a crash between a pickup and a dump truck in southeast Houston.

The crash shut down Mykawa at Madden, just north of Orem just before 7am.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that two people inside the mangled white pickup were being checked out at a nearby hospital.

It is not immediately clear who was at fault for the crash.

A third vehicle found at the scene became stuck in the ditch while trying to swerve out of the way.

This is the same ditch where the heavily-damaged pickup truck was seen by SkyEye earlier this morning.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
traffictruck crashtraffic accidentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Getting around traffic during the Chevron Houston Marathon
I-10 shut down at Freeport Boulevard due to vehicle fire
METRO offering free rides for Houston marathon runners
METRORail Green Line opens Wednesday morning
More Traffic
Top Stories
Former Aldine ISD teacher may learn fate for sex with student
Robber's bullet grazes store clerk's head in Channelview
Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice
Getting around traffic during the Chevron Houston Marathon
Free family day with music, art and magic
13 bizarre stories and superstitions for Friday the 13th
Brand new smoke alarms save family from fire
Show More
Mix-up has rapper Lil Uzi's fans calling 911 dispatchers
Pct. 4 deputy, woman injured in accident in NE Harris Co.
16-year-old dies after using synthetic marijuana
Cy-Fair bus catches fire with 20 students on board
Texas' rejected license plates of 2016
More News
Top Video
Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice
Former Aldine ISD teacher may learn fate for sex with student
Robber's bullet grazes store clerk's head in Channelview
Mix-up has rapper Lil Uzi's fans calling 911 dispatchers
More Video