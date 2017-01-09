Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield

A motorist is hospitalized in critical condition after police say he was struck by a 50 lb. dumbbell that came crashing through the windshield of his vehicle while he was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County.State police say the 75-year-old victim was conscious as he was being airlifted to Crozer-Chester Medical Center after the crash.The incident happened in the southbound lanes of the turnpike at 7:30 a.m. Monday near Mile Marker 6, north of Interchange 1 in Oldmans Township.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a black SUV in a grassy area off the highway with a large hole visible in the driver's side of the windshield.Action News is told the driver was flown to an area hospital in critical condition.There was no immediate word as to how a 50 pound dumbbell could have ended up hitting the windshield. State police say they haven't ruled out the possibility someone may have thrown the dumbbell over one the overpasses nearby.There are two very close to the scene.Both sides of the turnpike were shut down approaching the crash scene as medics attended to the injured driver and police investigated.All lanes were back open by 9 a.m.