Overnight storms pounded the Houston area, causing street flooding and some bayous to leave their banks.ABC13's Patricia Lopez reported from the feeder road of the northbound North Freeway near Gulf Bank where some motorists tested the standing water to the I-45 on-ramp.Stalled vehicles were later seen along the feeder road, with motorists helplessly waiting out the receding water.Officials consider freeway underpasses, bridges, feeder roads and side streets as common danger zones.Some experts offer the following advice - if your car dies in the water, they say it's better to stay in the vicinity of your car, but at a point of safety. If you're on scene, you can negotiate with a tow truck driver for a fair price to tow your car. If you leave your car, the city or county tows it. The car goes directly to storage to so the city/county can enter it into its towed car database. That will likely cost you about $200 in that situation.