TRAFFIC

Drivers beware of Ironman road closures in The Woodlands Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Memorial Hermann Ironman North American Championship to close roads on Saturday.

By
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Woodlands is hosting the Memorial Hermann Ironman North American Championship Saturday, and that means drivers have some road closures to watch out for.

Thousands of athletes will be participating in this weekend's race. That means big crowds and big road closures throughout the day.

After a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Woodlands, the participants will hit the 112 mile bike course.

They will be doing two loops on the Hardy Toll Road, which will be shut down southbound on Saturday for the race.

The closure will last from 3 a.m.. until 6 p.m., so you'll need to use I-45 as an alternate route.

The Westbound Airport Connector will also be closed.

The day ends with a 26.2 mile run through The Woodlands, ending on Waterway Avenue.

Major street closures start at 7 a.m., and are expected to reopen by 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Much of Lake Woodlands Drive is shut down West of Grogans Mill.

Six Pines and Grogans Mill will remain open, except at the Waterway Path System.

You will be able to enter Market Street along Lake Woodlands Drive, Six Pines Drive, and Grogans Mill.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook for traffic updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficironmanbike racedistance runningroad closureThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Video shows Port Authority official's rant at police
EZ TAG customers may have been charged by mistake
Construction on Bissonnet nears completion in Upper Kirby
New road construction headache for Clear Lake until July
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fourth teen was likely filming street race for social media
MOVING ON: Rockets eliminate T-Wolves in Game 5, 122-104
George H.W. Bush to leave hospital on Friday, Jeb Bush says
Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck in SE Houston
USPS worker caught tossing packages onto homeowner's porch
Bicyclists pressing for fixes after woman hit by dump truck
Houston seeking millions for Jones Plaza renovation
Teacher suspended for playing allegedly racist song in class
Show More
Katy ISD reveals new start times for next school year
'They will catch you' 9-year-old girl chases purse snatcher
Digital Deal of the Day
Houston Zoo to hold first ever Brew at the Zoo event
Church holds first-of-its-kind Beyonce Mass
More News