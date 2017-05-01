Update: Rear-ended Deputy and motorist in crash on I45 at FM 1960 hospitalized with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/k9z2tmU9Ur — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 1, 2017

A two-car accident involving a Harris County deputy slowed down traffic on the southbound lanes of the North Freeway near FM 1960.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was rear-ended by another vehicle.Both the deputy and motorist were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.