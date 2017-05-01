TRAFFIC

Harris County deputy injured in accident on North Freeway and FM 1960

Harris County Sheriff's deputy injured in accident (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A two-car accident involving a Harris County deputy slowed down traffic on the southbound lanes of the North Freeway near FM 1960.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Both the deputy and motorist were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

