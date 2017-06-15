TRAFFIC

Dangerous driving stunt caught on camera along Atlantic City Expressway

Dangerous driving stunt caught on camera along Atlantic City Expressway. Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams report during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 14, 2017. (WPVI)

EGG HARBOR TWP., N.J. --
An ABC News recorded a shocking sight on a South Jersey road that's now sparked a police investigation.

The viewer says he was riding through Egg Harbor yesterday afternoon when he spotted a young man hanging almost completely out of a car window as it sped down the Atlantic City Expressway.

He says the SUV was going at least 80 miles per hour as the shirtless passenger pumped his fists, holding onto the car roof with one hand.

New Jersey State Police were called out right after people spotted the stunt, but the SUV was already gone.

They're now looking at this video to see if they can track down the car and the reckless passenger.

