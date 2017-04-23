TRAFFIC

Crane topples during construction at busy Galleria-area intersection

Crews are working to remove a toppled crane from a Galleria-area intersection.

A busy Galleria-area intersection has re-opened after an early morning crane accident.

According to construction workers on the scene, crews were working to remove the large circular street sign over the intersection of Post Oak Boulevard and Westheimer Road. The crane fell over during the removal process.

A construction worker on the scene was injured and had to be taken to a local hospital. A second worker was treated at the scene.

VIDEO: Crews raise toppled crane
Construction workers brought in an additional crane to lift a toppled crane at a busy Galleria-area intersection.



When the crane toppled, crews had removed all but one of the cables holding up the sign.

Two additional cranes were called in to remove the toppled crane and the heavy sign.

The 25-year-old sign was being removed as part of an ongoing construction project to widen the roadway and add a bus lane. Two other similar signs had already been removed from nearby intersections.

