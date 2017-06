METRO is looking for your ideas to help ease traffic and make public transportation easier to use.Today the agency is hosting its first of about two dozen open houses over the next two months.It hopes to get your input about their new regional transit plan called "METRONext."The first meeting is happening at the METRO administration building at 1900 Main from 2 to 4 p.m.You can also learn more about METRONext atHere is the full schedule for where and when you can check out the plan in your community:Monday, July 10, 6-8 p.m.The Berry Center, 8877 Barker CypressTuesday, July 11, 6-8 p.m.Trini Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Rd.Wednesday, July 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Moody Park Community Center, 3725 Fulton St.Thursday, July 13, 6-8 p.m.Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.Friday, July 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Holiday Inn & Suites Houston Intercontinental, 15222 JFK Blvd.Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.Kashmere Multi-Service Center, 4802 Lockwood Dr.Monday, July 17, 6-8 p.m.Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High StarTuesday, July 18, 6-8 p.m.Klein ISD Multipurpose Center, 7500 FM 2920Wednesday, July 19, 6-8 p.m.Humble Civic Center Philip Cezeaux Recreational Center, 100 N Houston Ave.Thursday, July 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 West Montgomery Rd.Tuesday, July 25, 6-8 p.m.White Oak Conference Center, 7603 Antoine Dr.Wednesday, July 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Sagemont Park Community Center, 11507 HughesThursday, July 27, 6-8 p.m.Quail Run Community Center, 16748 Quail Park Dr., in Missouri CitySaturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 CapitolTuesday, August 1, 6-8 p.m.Tracey Gee Community Center, 3599 Westcenter Dr.Wednesday, August 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, 1475 W. Gray St.Thursday, August 3, 6-8 p.m.Third Ward Multi-Service Center, 3611 Ennis St.Monday, August 7, 6-8 p.m.Houston Community College Brays Oaks, 8855 West Bellfort St.Tuesday, August 8, 6-8 p.m.Wyndham Houston West Energy Corridor, 14703 Park Row Blvd.Wednesday, August 9, 6-8 p.m.Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. FuquaThursday, August 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Judson Robinson Senior Community Center, 1422 LedwickeTuesday, August 15, 6-8 p.m.Katy ISD Education Support Complex, 6301 South Stadium Lane in KatyWednesday, August 16, 6-8 p.m.Lone Star College - University Park, 20515 SH 249 Building 11Thursday, August 17, 6-8 p.m.Montie Beach Community Center, 915 Northwood