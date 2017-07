A charter bus caught fire in the HOV lane of the Katy Freeway, just before Fry Road.The fire broke out at about 7 a.m., spewing thick black smoke into the sky.The bus was headed to Monterey, Mexico, when a rear tire locked up, causing a fire. There were about 35 passengers on board at the time. Everyone got off the bus safely and no injuries have been reported.Rush hour traffic was snarled in the area.