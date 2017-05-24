We spend hours every week stuck in Houston traffic, so why not make the ride more enjoyable?Food stylist Keri Henry is a mom of two little girls and she also works as a food stylist. Her schedule and SUV are always full."We are constantly in the car. We are constantly moving around," Henry said.Henry has a few tricks to make sure those hours spent on the streets are sane for herself and her little passengers."So I need to be organized in my car to where I can fit the things for work that I may need last minute," Henry explained.Henry keeps toys, books and other entertainment carefully organized and in easy reach by using a shoe rack strapped over the backseat."Any little thing that can collect on the floor of the car, now it's here and I can grab it real quick," she said.One of her favorite tools is a $2 carabiner that keeps her shopping bags upright."You can just clip it on so that you know that bag is not going to fall, and it's just another little helpful hack to keep something upright," Henry said.Making your car Zen is all about pleasing the five senses. Henry suggested that a laundry fragrance booster in a jewelry sack is a cheap way to keep odors away."It's just a little linen sack, and you pour the fragrance into the sack and give it a good knot," she said.Henry stores used plastic baggies inside a tissue box to clean up trash or contain messy items."You find small opportunities to clean your car, you take them."It's all about easing the stress inside the car, so you can face the stress outside in traffic.