COMMUTING

Speed up your morning commute by adding a workout

EMBED </>More Videos

Cut time off of your morning commute by finding a gym on the way to work, and going early. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Imagine cutting your morning drive time in half, and reducing your stress throughout the day. Commuter Shari King says adding a morning workout helps her beat traffic on her drive to work.

King starts her day extra early, around 4 a.m., so she can relax before starting her busy routine.

"I get up so early so I can have a cup of coffee, sit in bed with my dog, and just veg for a little bit," she says.

By the time the caffeine kicks in, she's up and packing a bag of work clothes to change into after her spin class at Revolution Studio.

"I pack all of this up and decide what I am going to wear," she explains.

Shari says she works out in the morning, not just for the cardio boost, but also to help speed up her morning drive. She says stopping for spin cuts her drive time in half.

"Probably would be 30 minutes to downtown, but now it takes me 10, 15 at the most."

Shari says the trick is finding a gym or studio that is on your way to work, so you get a head start on your morning drive, before the rush hour begins.

"Kirby and Westheimer is usually crazy, but this time in the morning, piece of cake."

After a heart-pounding 45 minutes at a 5:30 a.m. class at Revolution, Shari gets ready using the studio's showers, hair dryers, and luxury bath products.

"You literally just need to pack your clothes and head out the door," Revolution co-owner Kim Syma explains.

"You save time, you save energy, you are not frustrated, you can show up to work as your best version of yourself," says Syma.

The morning classes at Revolution are full of savvy commuters.

"The 45 minutes you spend in traffic you could spend in class with us doing cycle or yoga, and then you've got your workout in. You haven't been frustrated by traffic. The endorphins are flowing, and you are ready to start your day in a totally different mental state," Syma explains.

This routine puts Shari at the office by 8 a.m., workout done and traffic avoided.

"It's a much better productive day when I'm working out and do it early," King says.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook for traffic updates.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficcommutinghealthfitnessworkoutHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUTING
What to watch out for on the roads this weekend
Did you know there's a sorriest bus stop competition?
Grand Parkway to resume charging tolls on Thursday
Drivers face snarl with half of W. Beltway still closed
More commuting
TRAFFIC
This is why your Gulf Freeway commute is slow today
Lone Star Rally means streets shut down in Galveston
Gridlock stops Astros fans from getting to parade
METRO restores most rail service out of downtown
More Traffic
Top Stories
12 to 14 children among victims of church shooting
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
Hoping to get answers about little boy found on beach
This is why your Gulf Freeway commute is slow today
Good Samaritan describes chasing Texas church shooter
What we know about suspect in church shooting
Deadly history of mass shootings in Texas
HCSO deputy injured after major traffic accident
Show More
Pct. 4 deputy shot 6 times but expected to recover
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in shooting
Church where shooting took place was center of community
Timeline of church shooting in Sutherland Springs
More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting
More News
Top Video
Simple steps to take right now to fix your credit score
Correa determined to meet fan heartbroken over engagement
App checks status of McDonald's ice cream machines
Good Samaritan describes chasing Texas church shooter
More Video