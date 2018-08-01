3 highways in Houston named 'most dangerous in America'

TRAFFIC

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new report just out names the most dangerous roadways in America, and some Harris County highways have made the list.

ValuePenguin used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Facility Analysis Reporting System to determine the 50 most dangerous roads in America.

I-10, US-290 and US-59 were named in the research.

I-10 had 585 fatalities, US-59 had 390, and US-290 had 212 from 2010 through 2016.

I-10 came in at number five on the most dangerous list. ValuePenguin says a reported total of 585 fatal crashes happened on this highway from 2010 through 2016. The most fatalities came from the segment of I-10 that runs through Harris County.

The study focused on the country's most dangerous roads from 2010 through 2016, and ranked the highways by three factors; fatal crashes per vehicle-miles-traveled per capita, fatalities per crash, and the percentage of fatal non-vehicle collisions that occurred on each highway.

