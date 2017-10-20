TRAFFIC

26-vehicle accident shuts down I-10 in Chambers County, officials say

26 vehicles involved in accident in Chambers County. (KTRK)

ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) --
A major accident involving 26 vehicles shut down the westbound lanes on I-10 at FM-1724 in Chambers County for four hours.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, six tractor-trailers and 20 vehicles were involved in the accident around 4 p.m. The scene cleared just after 9 p.m.

Investigators said seven people were taken to local hospitals with injuries.


No other details have been released.

