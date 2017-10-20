A multi-vehicle wreck blocks all westbound lanes of I-10 at FM-1724 in Chambers County. #ABC13 — Rebecca Spera (@RebeccaABC13) October 20, 2017

A major accident involving 26 vehicles shut down the westbound lanes on I-10 at FM-1724 in Chambers County for four hours.According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, six tractor-trailers and 20 vehicles were involved in the accident around 4 p.m. The scene cleared just after 9 p.m.Investigators said seven people were taken to local hospitals with injuries.No other details have been released.