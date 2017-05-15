TRAFFIC

Philadelphia students on charter bus that crashed in Maryland; 25 hurt

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly students on tour bus that crashed in Md.; 25 hurt. Walter Perez reports during Action News at Noon on May 15, 2017. (WPVI)

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. --
Students from a school in Philadelphia were on board a charter bus that crashed on Interstate 95 in Maryland on Monday morning, leaving 25 people injured.

School district officials would not yet say which school the students were from, but said they were on their way to a field trip in Washington, D.C.
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Tour bus crash in I-95 in Maryland



They were on a bus owned by Phoenixville, Pa. based Werner Coach. It crashed in the Havre de Grace area.

There were 26 children, three chaperones and one driver on board, police said.



Rescuers say two critically injured patients were flown to hospitals. That includes one adult and one child. That child was taken to the Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware.

Video from the scene showed the damaged bus on its side. There was damage to the hill and guardrail on the right side of the highway.

Police say the cause of the crash isn't yet known. They say a car was involved, and the driver is being interviewed. Chopper video showed a damaged blue car on the scene.

At one point a number of Philadelphia police officers could be seen nearby. Officials say the three busloads of officers were not involved in the crash, but happened upon the scene while on the way to a police memorial in Washington, D.C.

That includes 23 recruits, 54 officers and family members of law enforcement.

"Wonderful, wonderful help. They were assisting in patient care and I believe they got everyone out," said Peter Quackenbush, chief of the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps.



Edie Ritchie said was on one of those buses.

"We got off and started tending to the injured," she said by phone Monday afternoon. "It was total mayhem."

EMBED More News Videos

VIDEO: Witness talks about bus crash on I-95 in Maryland. Rick Williams and Sarah Bloomquist report during Action News at Noon on May 15, 2017.



She said they were actually late departing Philadelphia. Otherwise, they would have been far ahead of the bus that crashed.

"Everything happens for a reason," she said.



The highway was stopped in both directions while helicopters landed, but northbound traffic is flowing again.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

EMBED More News Videos

Dozens injured after charter bus crash in Maryland. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on May 15, 2017.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficbus crashu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Officials try to corral bear struck by car on Cali. freeway
Overturned 18-wheeler blocking Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
VIDEO: Bystanders lift vehicle off child in SW Philadelphia
Firefighters rescue trapped driver in 4-car crash on Airline
More Traffic
Top Stories
9-year-old injured after men shot up Houston home
It might be a little tougher to grab an Uber today
Suspect in Houston dancer's killing now on the run
BEWARE of worldwide cyberextortion attack
Beauty and brains: Federal scientist crowned Miss USA
Frightening: 1 in 3 homeless teens will be paid for sex
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Texas United States
Show More
3 new shows coming to Smart Financial Centre
14 year old graduate becomes youngest ever at TCU
Noose found hanging in tree outside school
Man killed by falling tree during Mother's Day BBQ
Trailer with $5,000 worth of Little Debbie cakes stolen
More News
Top Video
We've partnered with Community Impact Newspaper
3 new shows coming to Smart Financial Centre
14 year old graduate becomes youngest ever at TCU
Teen wows school by driving tractor to prom night
More Video