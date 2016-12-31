2 friends killed in early morning crash on US-59

Two young women were killed in a violent crash on Highway 59 that shut down the freeway for hours.Rosenberg police identify the victims as Nicolette Huebotter, 24, of Richmond, and Marissa Rodriguez, 26, of Beasley.The crash happened around 3am Saturday at Highway 59 and Cottonwood Church Road. An eyewitness said a pickup truck pulled out of a travel plaza and collided with an 18-wheeler. The impact ripped the semi's trailer apart, spilling its load and slicing the pickup in two."Half of the pickup went in the northbound side and another half would up in the bar ditch. One woman was thrown out of her vehicle and into the bar ditch," said Roy Davis, who was working on a construction site nearby.According to police, two women were ejected. Eyewitness News has learned four people were inside the pickup, a black Chevrolet Silverado. Huebotter and Rodriguez, both roommates, were killed. Another young woman remains hospitalized. The driver of the pickup, said to be Huebotter's boyfriend, was not taken to the hospital.Huebotter's mother tells Eyewitness News the group of friends had been out celebrating her daughter's birthday, which was Thursday. They had gone to a club in Houston and stopped at a McDonald's near the crash scene on the way home."She was amazing," said her mother through tears. Huebotter, her two sisters and mother were very close.Rodriguez was the wife of a Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputy. They couple have a young son.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office posted this on Facebook:"We are heartbroken that this horrific crash involved the spouse of one of our deputies who we will not name. We want him to know the prayers of all of us and the community he serves are with him and his family."The driver of the 18-wheeler went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The crash is under investigation. No one has been charged.