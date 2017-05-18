TRAFFIC

10-foot-long alligator run over by three drivers in NE Harris County

Raw video shows a wrecker driver working to remove the alligator from Lockwood Drive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An alligator is likely dead after it was run over by three drivers earlier this morning in northeast Harris County.

The wrecker driver who was called to help remove the alligator from the roadway told Eyewitness News the beast is at least 10 feet long.


Deputies reported to the scene on Lockwood, just south of Beltway 8, to make sure no one else hit the animal.

WATCH: Wreckers work to clear alligator from the roadway
Foti Kallergis reports from the scene where three drivers hit an alligator near Beltway 8.



The alligator appears to be dead, but that has not been confirmed.


Reporter Foti Kallergis will bring you new details as they are received from officials.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
