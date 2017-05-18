EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2007189" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Foti Kallergis reports from the scene where three drivers hit an alligator near Beltway 8.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1836969" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family in Fort Bend County was surprised to find a 7-foot alligator in their front yard.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1786987" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An alligator in Florida was seen walking on a golf course with a big fish in its mouth.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1362392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A rescued alligator climbed behind the wheel of an SUV

An alligator is likely dead after it was run over by three drivers earlier this morning in northeast Harris County.The wrecker driver who was called to help remove the alligator from the roadway told Eyewitness News the beast is at least 10 feet long.Deputies reported to the scene on Lockwood, just south of Beltway 8, to make sure no one else hit the animal.The alligator appears to be dead, but that has not been confirmed.Reporter Foti Kallergis will bring you new details as they are received from officials.