TRAFFIC

When construction on Grand Parkway finishes, tolls will total nearly $25

EMBED </>More Videos

Toll charge sticker shock for Grand Parkway (KGO-TV)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Later this year, crews will break ground on a brand new portion of the Grand Parkway, or Highway 99. It's a massive ring that spans seven counties, and almost six decades of planning, development, and construction. When it is finished, the 180-mile loop will connect the farthest outskirts of the Houston area, but at a cost.

Today, about half of the loop is built and open to traffic. That portion extends between the US-59 South and US-59 North.

The next step is to construct the 50 mile northeast segment, stretching from US-59 North near New Caney to I-10, east of Baytown.

Plans call for one lane in each direction, widening out to two in some spots, with shoulders and tolls.

RELATED: Check your account: EZ TAG customers may have been charged by mistake

TxDOT says the new northeast span of the Grand Parkway will cost about $10.87 to drive -- the same amount as the amount to drive the open portion between I-10 the Katy Freeway and US-59 the Eastex Freeway. Then tack on an extra $2.45 for the segment operated by the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority. When you total it up, and that means you would spend nearly $25 to drive the whole open portion.

Construction on the northeast side will begin later this year and is expected to wrap up in 2022.

RELATED: Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT to waive over $1 billion in toll road fees and fines

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictoll roaddrivingcommutingconstructionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Plan to get thousands out of your way in Galleria traffic
TxDOT proposes two additional lanes on Hwy. 249
Flipped big rigs make big mess for drivers
Plan to put freeways underground raises flood concerns
More Traffic
Top Stories
Wet smash and grab: Thieves ram truck into Walgreens, break pipe
Woman found dead near METRO bus stop in SE Houston
No one hurt in tank fire at plant in La Porte
Night of violence ends in deadly triple shooting
Kidnapping victim relieved attack suspect behind bars
"I don't think they care if I died": Injured officers say benefits denied
Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star
Driver stunned to see kangaroo bouncing along Sweeny roadway
Show More
Houston Rockets drop game 2 to Utah Jazz; series tied
Astros shut out for 2nd straight game vs Yankees, 4-0
No time to cook? Your guide to meal prep on a budget
Digital Deal of the Day
Check your kitchen: Slicers recalled due to laceration hazard
More News