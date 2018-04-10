  • LIVE VIDEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Tractor-trailer carrying kegs falls from freeway ramp onto I-95

Big rig plunges onto I-95 in Bucks County.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania --
An 18-wheeler carrying kegs exiting I-95 south lost control on an overpass and plunged onto the northbound lanes in Bensalem, Bucks County.



It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Major tractor-trailer crash on I-95



The only other vehicle involved was a car traveling north on 95 at the time. That vehicle slammed into the wreckage.

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Bensalem on April 10, 2018.



Amazingly, neither the tractor-trailer driver nor the person inside the car was seriously injured.

But the crash left behind quite a mess.


Empty beer kegs from the tractor-trailer were scattered all over the highway.

State police were forced to shut down I-95 north for about an hour and a half as a result.

Members of the cleanup crew said the job was challenging because the 18-wheeler ended up on a sloped embankment.
