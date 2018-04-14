Police have released the sketch of one of two men wanted for robbing a tourist at knifepoint because of his hat.Authorities say the 18-year-old from Denmark was walking in to the Union Square subway station during rush hour Thursday when a man removed his "Make America Great Again" hat off his head.The victim tried to get his hat back, but the other suspect then threatened him with a knife.The two suspects then ran off.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).